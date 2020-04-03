IRONTON-James Henry Chaffins, 59, of Ironton, Ohio passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Community Hospice in Ashland, Kentucky. James was born February 25, 1961 in Ironton to the late John Henry and Betty Stewart Chaffins. James was a member of LaGrange Freewill Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife, Terri Green Chaffins, March 28, 2012, whom he married May 29, 1980 in Ironton and a daughter, Tracy Chaffins. James is survived by a son, James William Chaffins; a sister, Diana Chaffins; a brother, Donald Chaffins and four grandsons, John, Waylon, Eli and Wyatt.

Due to the current health restrictions, the service will be graveside at Haverhill Cemetery with a memorial service at a later date at the convenience of the family. The family requests memorial donations, in James name, be made to Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.