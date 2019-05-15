JAMES R. CONKEL

PORTSMOUTH —James Roger Conkel, 80, of Portsmouth passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

Born May 10, 1939, in Scioto County, a son of the late Everett and Madge (Childers) Conkel, he was an ironworker and attended Victory Chapel Church of Christ in Christian Union.

He is survived by two brothers, Leo Conkel, and four sisters, Helen Tomilson, Marilyn Adkins, Dorothy Doss, and Geraldine McKenzie.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Chapman, and two brothers, Freddie Conkel and Michael Conkel.

Graveside services will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at Conkel Family Cemetery in Lucasville with Rev. Paul King officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.