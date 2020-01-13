MINFORD – James Clay Craft, 82 of Minford passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. Born December 8, 1937 in Scioto County, son of the late James L. and Anna Isabell (Ratliff) Craft, he was a Laborer under Local 83 in Portsmouth, an avid gardener and was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by two brothers, W.B. Jerry Craft of Pataskala, David T. Craft of Nashport; two sisters, Barbara A. Hines of Trenton, GA, Betty S. Ross of Ashland; two special nephews who were his caregivers, Greg Craft and Terry Craft and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Clayton Ray Craft, Robert Craft; two sisters, Violet Patricia Arnold and Evangaline A. Ward; two nephews, Bobby Lee Craft, Robby Ross and two nieces, Alicia Craft and Pamela Hauck.

Funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Mark Baer officiating. Burial will be in Harrison-Furnace Cemetery in Minford. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service on Thursday. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.