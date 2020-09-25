SOUTH SHORE — James D. James, 75 of South Shore, Kentucky passed away, Sept. 23, 2020 in Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. He was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, April 21, 1945, a son of the late Theodore and Emabele Greenslate James. A Veteran of the U.S. Army and Graduate of McKell High School.

Preceded in death besides his parents are two brothers, Ted and Don James.

Surviving are his wife, Suzanne Skidmore James to whom he married, Feb. 21, 1969, two sons, Troy (Nancy) James of Waverly, Ohio, Chad (Candy) James of Etna, Ohio, one brother, Joe Greenslate of South Shore, Kentucky, seven grandchildren, Joey, Jack, Jakob, Gracie, Kyle(Frances), Austin and Kenley and a host of family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at the Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky with Brother Doug Newell, officiating. Burial will follow in Brick Union Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 12 noon till the service hour at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Military Graveside services will be by James Dickey American Legion Post 23, Portsmouth, Ohio.

Online condolences can be left for the family at robersonfuneral.com