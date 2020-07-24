LIMA-James M. Elliott, 87, of Lima,Ohio, passed away on Thursday, July 17,

2020, at St. Rita's Hospital in Lima, Ohio. He was born February 6,

1933 to Willie (Flem) and Bessie Elliott, who both preceded him in

death. On November 19, 1955 he married Fannie E. Artis, who also

preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by a sister,

Marcella Ward.

Jim is survived by his four children, Sandy Elliott Golden (Keith) of

North Bend, Washington; Mike Elliott (Joyce) of Manhattan, Kansas; Keith

Elliott of Maple Hill, Kansas; and Kim Allison (Dan) of Cridersville,

Ohio and six grandchildren Zach Hughes (Liz) of Washington D.C., Ethan

Fetz of Washington D.C., Colby Elliott of Silver Lake, Kansas, McKenzie

Elliott of Clay Center, Kansas, Meghan and Emily Allison of Columbus,

Ohio, and one great-grandchild, Elijah Hughes of Washington D.C.

Jim worked for McCall's Pattern Company for 46 1/2 years, beginning in

Dayton, Ohio and transferring to Manhattan, Kansas in 1971. He retired

in 1998 and in 2010 returned to Ohio to live.

A private graveside service will be held. Online condolences may be

shared at BayliffAndSon.com