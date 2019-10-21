UPPER ARLINGTON — James C Hackworth of Upper Arlington passed away peacefully Saturday morning, October 19th, surrounded by family, at Kobacker House in Columbus after a short illness. James was the son of the late Cecil Hackworth and the late Garnet Hackworth (née Prater) and was born Dec. 11th, 1945 in Portsmouth, OH. Jim graduated from Northwest High School in McDermott, OH in 1963 and attended Ohio University where he studied civil engineering. He worked for 30 years for Red Roof Inns, overseeing the construction and renovation of motels and had a reputation for completing projects both significantly early and under budget. After Red Roof Inns, he operated two small businesses, including one buying and selling model trains. Full-size and model trains were a lifelong interest of his. A very talented musician, he performed with several rock bands in high school, recorded bluegrass music as an adult that received some radio play in his hometown, and enjoyed performing even in later life at family events. His favorite instruments were acoustic guitar and banjo, but he was adept at several others as well. A strong Christian, he was a long-time member of the Church of God International and actively participated by serving of his congregation's treasurer and occasionally delivering sermons.

Jim is survived by his wife of 52 years, Connie Hackworth (née Emmons); his two sons, James of New Jersey and Tony of Columbus; his three younger brothers, Robert (Sadie), Eric (Donita), and Kevin (Tressa) all of Portsmouth; his aunt

Rose Henry (née Prater ); his uncle Kenneth Prater; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The family will be receiving visitors between 6-8 P.M. on Tuesday, October 22nd at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd, Columbus, OH 43221, where funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. Wednesday, October 23rd with Tony Buchert officiating. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his name to Kobacker House. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.