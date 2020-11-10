1/3
James Hamilton
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

EDEN PARK-James A. Hamilton, 83, of Eden Park, died peacefully at his home Monday, November 9, 2020, with his family by his bedside. Born on February 24, 1937, he was a son of the late William and Mabel Church Hamilton and was a retired stationary engineer at New Boston Coke.

Also preceding him in death were his sisters, Opal and Naomi; a brother, Bill, a granddaughter, Courtney Stairs and a great-granddaughter, Jena Gray.

Jim was a devoted member of Sand Hill Christian Baptist Church, where he enjoyed spending much of his time. He enjoyed reading and studying his Bible.

A proud U. S. Navy veteran of the Korean War, was a member of the James Dickey Post #23 of the American Legion and member and adjutant of the Peerless Chapter of the Disabled American Veterans. Jim was also a member Western Sun Masonic Lodge #91.

Surviving are his wife, Jacqueline Hamilton, whom he married December 11, 1999; children, Don, Tammie, Dorothy, Mike, Jeff and Jimmy; a brother, Bob and very blessed with thirteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Jim's Life will be held for the family at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 14th, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Pastor Jared Timberlake officiating.

Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens with military honors by the James Dickey Post.

A masonic service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday.

Memorial gifts may be made to SOMC Hospice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Brant Funeral Service - Sciotoville
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Service
07:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brant Funeral Service - Sciotoville
422 Harding Avenue
Sciotoville, OH 45662
(740) 776-2115
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved