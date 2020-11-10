EDEN PARK-James A. Hamilton, 83, of Eden Park, died peacefully at his home Monday, November 9, 2020, with his family by his bedside. Born on February 24, 1937, he was a son of the late William and Mabel Church Hamilton and was a retired stationary engineer at New Boston Coke.

Also preceding him in death were his sisters, Opal and Naomi; a brother, Bill, a granddaughter, Courtney Stairs and a great-granddaughter, Jena Gray.

Jim was a devoted member of Sand Hill Christian Baptist Church, where he enjoyed spending much of his time. He enjoyed reading and studying his Bible.

A proud U. S. Navy veteran of the Korean War, was a member of the James Dickey Post #23 of the American Legion and member and adjutant of the Peerless Chapter of the Disabled American Veterans. Jim was also a member Western Sun Masonic Lodge #91.

Surviving are his wife, Jacqueline Hamilton, whom he married December 11, 1999; children, Don, Tammie, Dorothy, Mike, Jeff and Jimmy; a brother, Bob and very blessed with thirteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Jim's Life will be held for the family at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 14th, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Pastor Jared Timberlake officiating.

Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens with military honors by the James Dickey Post.

A masonic service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday.

Memorial gifts may be made to SOMC Hospice.