James Haney (1948 - 2019)
JAMES HANEY

SCIOTOVILLE — James Haney, 71, of Sciotoville, died Monday, May 27, 2019 at the Southern Ohio Medical Center. Born on February 25, 1948 in Portsmouth, he was a son of the late Glen and Lydia Tracy Haney.

James was a retired Sergeant in the Army having served during the Viet Nam War.

Surviving are his sister, Glena (David) Cinereski; a niece, Randie (Sam) Jackson; a nephew Paul (Cindy) Cinereski; and great nieces and nephews, Damen (Trista) Jackson, Savannah Jackson, David (Camela) Cinereski, Alyssa Cinereski and Rhiannon Cinereski.

Arrangements were under the direction of the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE.
Published in The Daily Times from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
