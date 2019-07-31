JAMES HANEY

SCIOTOVILLE — James Haney, 71, of Sciotoville, died Monday, May 27, 2019 at the Southern Ohio Medical Center. Born on February 25, 1948 in Portsmouth, he was a son of the late Glen and Lydia Tracy Haney.

James was a retired Sergeant in the Army having served during the Viet Nam War.

Surviving are his sister, Glena (David) Cinereski; a niece, Randie (Sam) Jackson; a nephew Paul (Cindy) Cinereski; and great nieces and nephews, Damen (Trista) Jackson, Savannah Jackson, David (Camela) Cinereski, Alyssa Cinereski and Rhiannon Cinereski.

Arrangements were under the direction of the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE.