MCDERMOTT-James Edward Hobbs Sr., 90, was carried by the angels to his heavenly home on Monday, August 17, 2020.

Jim was a faithful servant of his Savior, Jesus Christ, and served as a home missionary and then as Pastor of Kings Addition Baptist Church for over 42 years. He traveled to many countries including Canada, Papua New Guinea and the Philippines preaching the Gospel. He mentored and fathered many young preachers over the years.

He retired from Scioto County Schools in 1984 where he was the Work Study Coordinator. During this time, he, along with other educators, developed a statewide curriculum for the Special Education Program in Ohio. Prior to this he taught at Northwest High School in McDermott, Ohio and McKell Elementary School in South Shore, Kentucky where he helped establish the Head Start Program. James was a veteran of the Korean War, where he was a Staff Sergeant in the US Army.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Hobbs, October 29, 2014; and his son, James Jr.

James is survived by three daughters, Connie (Danny) McCarthy, Renee Green and Sandra Hobbs all of McDermott; nine grandchildren, James Hobbs III, Lori Hobbs, Larry (Alisa) Hobbs, and Marie Merle (Daniel) Cox, Aryn (Aaron) Birge all of Florida, David (Jill) Green of Mansfield, Ohio, Heather (Justin) Meier of Mt. Vernon, Ohio, Justin (Rebecca) Green of McDermott, and Josh McCarthy of McDermott; 25 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter, Hazel; and a nephew Dwight Kirkendall of Cincinnati.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Bethany Baptist Church with John Horn, David Green, and Douglas Newell III officiating. Burial will follow in Scioto Burial Park where Military graveside rites will be performed by the William Baker and James F. Irwin Posts of the American Legion. Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville and an hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kings Addition Church, PO Box 634, South Shore, KY 41175.