1/2
James Hobbs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MCDERMOTT-James Edward Hobbs Sr., 90, was carried by the angels to his heavenly home on Monday, August 17, 2020.

Jim was a faithful servant of his Savior, Jesus Christ, and served as a home missionary and then as Pastor of Kings Addition Baptist Church for over 42 years. He traveled to many countries including Canada, Papua New Guinea and the Philippines preaching the Gospel. He mentored and fathered many young preachers over the years.

He retired from Scioto County Schools in 1984 where he was the Work Study Coordinator. During this time, he, along with other educators, developed a statewide curriculum for the Special Education Program in Ohio. Prior to this he taught at Northwest High School in McDermott, Ohio and McKell Elementary School in South Shore, Kentucky where he helped establish the Head Start Program. James was a veteran of the Korean War, where he was a Staff Sergeant in the US Army.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Hobbs, October 29, 2014; and his son, James Jr.

James is survived by three daughters, Connie (Danny) McCarthy, Renee Green and Sandra Hobbs all of McDermott; nine grandchildren, James Hobbs III, Lori Hobbs, Larry (Alisa) Hobbs, and Marie Merle (Daniel) Cox, Aryn (Aaron) Birge all of Florida, David (Jill) Green of Mansfield, Ohio, Heather (Justin) Meier of Mt. Vernon, Ohio, Justin (Rebecca) Green of McDermott, and Josh McCarthy of McDermott; 25 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter, Hazel; and a nephew Dwight Kirkendall of Cincinnati.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Bethany Baptist Church with John Horn, David Green, and Douglas Newell III officiating. Burial will follow in Scioto Burial Park where Military graveside rites will be performed by the William Baker and James F. Irwin Posts of the American Legion. Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville and an hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kings Addition Church, PO Box 634, South Shore, KY 41175.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
McKinley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Calling hours
11:00 AM
Bethany Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Bethany Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McKinley Funeral Home
10562 U.S. Route 23 N
Lucasville, OH 45648
(740) 259-2481
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
August 18, 2020
My memories of Brother Hobbs go way back. He was a wonderful and faithful servant of the Lord and a good friend to my father, Elder Ray Brown. I have fond memories of him preaching at Buffalo Valley Baptist Church with all of my family attending. May God bless all of his family during this time. Love, Linda Brown King
Linda King
Friend
August 18, 2020
Mr. James Hobbs was a good man, a good father, a good teacher and an asset to the small neighborhood community of McDermott Pike. Condolences to Connie, Renee and Sandy and your families on the loss of your father.
Sherrie Dadosky Shope
Neighbor
August 18, 2020
Bro. Hobbs was a faithful servant of God. Many preachers of today were following his teachings. We will really. Is him. Weeping for us but happiness for him with his Saviour.
Gene &Judy Kiger
Friend
August 18, 2020
Sorry for your lost. Mr. Hobbs was real good to my brothetJohn Horn. God bless the family that is left.
Sherry
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved