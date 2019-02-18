JAMES ROBERT HOLBROOK

LUCASVILLE — James Robert "Butch" Holbrook, 74, of Lucasville, died Friday, February 15, 2019 at Southern Ohio Medical Center.

He was born August 2, 1944 in Warren, Ohio, to the late Robert Holbrook and Cora Darlene Tomlin Holbrook.

Butch was a retired mailman with 32 years of service; an Army veteran and a member of the VFW.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, John Holbrook; two sisters, Roberta (Thomas) Williams and Alice (Bob) Owens of Kennedale, Pennsylvania.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Chaffin Holbrook, whom he married February 2, 1974 in Wise Virginia; a daughter, Lindsey (Randy) Jackson of Piketon; four grandchildren, Taylor (Papaw's Taterbug) Holbrook, Austin Penrod, Grace Penrod, Skyler Holbrook; one great-grandson, Nolan Nance; one brother, Fred Holbrook of Warren, Ohio; two sisters, Lisa Holbrook of East Dundee, Illinois; several nieces; and sister-in-law, Carol (Max) Hanning.

He was an amazing husband, father, papaw, brother, uncle and friend.

He spent his mornings hanging out with his friend, John, at Portsmouth Feed and Supply. He never met a stranger and always had a corny joke to tell. He would definitely put a smile on your face. He was so loved and will be missed dearly. We love you and we will see you in a little bit.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no visitation.

Memorial donations may be made to Sierra's Haven for New & Used Pets, 80 Easter Drive, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662.

Arrangements are under the direction of F.C. Daehler Mortuary Company in Portsmouth.