WHEELERSBURG-James David Horsley, 79, of Wheelersburg, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at his residence. James was born June 3, 1940 in Scioto County to the late Willard Bruce and Alma Lucille Lemon Horsley. He had worked at Freeman's Metals as a burner. In addition to his parents James was preceded in death by three sisters, Betty Stewart, Helen Johnson and Ina Bowen. James is survived by his wife, Brenda Kay Mallory Horsley whom he married April 10, 1963 in Wheelersburg. Also surviving is a son, Jeffery Scott Horsley and a daughter, Carol Lynn (Gary) Bailey; six grandchildren, Aaron (Courtney) Bailey, Kalyn (Bryan) Hoover, J. W. Horsley, Abby Bailey, Allie Bailey and Bailey Horsley; five great grandchildren, Royce, Haylen, Ella, Emma and Grayson and four sisters-in-law, Mary Snyder, Ruth Sheers, Sue Morris and Pam Mowery.

Because of current health restrictions, services will be graveside at Vernon Cemetery. Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrison-pyles.com.