MINFORD – James Ray Hull, 77, of Minford passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at SOMC. Born September 8, 1942 in Portsmouth, a son of the late Wilbur and Myrtle Jackson Hull, he attended Portsmouth High School and was a welder at Goodyear Atomic Plant/USEC retiring in 1998 with 30 years service.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carmen (Shoemaker) Hull; two sons, Jimmy (Jessica) Hull, Jerry (Sharon) Hull; two daughters-in-law, Tuara Hull, Marsha Hull Cooke; eleven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; three brothers, John Hull, Wendell Hull, Kenneth Hull, and three sisters, Rosemary Bellar, Retha Cantrell, and Jane McCarty. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Gale Hull, Thomas Hull, and one sister, Patsy Whitt.

Graveside services will be conducted at Noon, Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Minford with Jerelyn Hull and James Legg officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to Noon prior to the services. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.