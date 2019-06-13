JAMES EDWIN "RED" HUNT, JR.

ROSEMOUNT — James Edwin "Red" Hunt, Jr., 86, of Rosemount, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the SOMC Hospice Center. He was born October 24, 1932 in Portsmouth, a son of the late James Edwin and Lena Mae Widdig Hunt, Sr.

Red retired after 43 years with Dayton-Walther Corporation where he worked as a Store Room Supervisor. He was a 1950 Portsmouth High School graduate, a member of the Aurora Masonic Lodge #48 and of the Methodist faith. A Korean War era Air Force veteran, he was award the National Defense Service Medal, the Germany Occupation Medal and the Good Conduct Medal for his service.

Jim was an avid bowler and loved watching the Cincinnati Reds.

Preceding him in death was his first wife, Wanda Mae Parlin Hunt in July 1999, and his second wife, Judith Kaye Newman Hunt in June 2018.

Surviving are three sons and daughters-in-law, Bob and Priscilla Hunt, with whom he made his home, Clyde Edwin "Ed" and Bev Hunt of Morrow, and Terry Lee and Laurel Hunt of Dayton; seven grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Betty Lois Hunt.

Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Rev. Larry Moore officiating. Interment will be in the Sunset Memorial Gardens. The James Dickey Post #23 American Legion Honor Detail will conduct military graveside rites.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 5 to 7 P.M. and one hour prior to services Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201-25th St., Portsmouth, OH 45662.

The fly of the U.S. Air Force will fly at the funeral home in honor of Mr. Hunt's service to our country.

Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.