WHEELERSBURG - James Richard Janney, II, age 69, of Wheelersburg, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. He was born July 16, 1950, in Portsmouth to James and Esther (Prince) Janney, Sr. Jim was a Vietnam Veteran and a Purple Heart recipient. He worked as a contract engineer in the Nuclear Power Plant industry. He loved golf, was a long-time L.A. Rams and Dodgers fan, and loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila; son, Jeff (Lauren) Janney, of Wheelersburg; daughter, Meagan Sutton of Wheelersburg; grandchildren, Jack and Ava Janney, Tyler Sutton; brother, Jeffrey Janney of Columbus. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Janet Channel, Joyce Almberg, Connie Walker.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Wheelersburg. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Fond memories of Jim and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.