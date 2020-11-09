WEST PORTSMOUTH-James F. Johnson, 76, of West Portsmouth, died Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center he was born February 17, 1944, in Scioto County, to the late Frank and Frances Worstell Johnson. He worked for KOT for 5 years and Norfolk Southern Railroad for 7 years. James was a member of the Operations Engineers for 50 years.

James is survived by his wife Karen Johnson; one son, Scott Johnson and his wife Sara; three brothers Virgil Johnson, Kenneth Johnson, Dan Johnson and his wife Sandy; a sister, Bonnie Judy, a sister in law Dianne Johnson; two grandchildren, Alexa Leist, and Zoe Leist. James is preceded in death by brother Jesse Johnson.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth, with Paster Gary Hopkins officiating and interment in Friendship Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com