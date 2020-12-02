1/3
James Kelley
PORTSMOUTH -James Roy Kelley , 93, of Portsmouth graduated to Heaven. He is the son of the late George and Inez (Wallace) Kelley. He attended Wayne High School, was a U.S. Navy WW II Veteran who loved The Lord with all his heart. Jim was a former Conductor with the N & W Railroad for 42 years, a member of the Vinson Lodge #66 in Ft. Gay, WV and loved to travel, play tennis, water volley ball and working on cars. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Doris Kelley; two sons, Jim Kelley and wife Angie of Wheelersburg, Stephen M. Kelley and wife Michelle of Collierville, TN. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Grady, Herman, Bill, George and infant Glenwood Kelley; sisters, Ollie Wallace, Lillie Rose Kelley and Ida Kelley. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Shriner's Hospital, St. Jude or the Gideon's. Online condolences may be sent to dwswickfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
