STOUT-Judge James W. Kirsch, 74, of Stout, Ohio, passed away Thursday morning, August 15, at SOMC Hospice.

Born in Portsmouth, Ohio, to Charles and Norma (Barr) Kirsch, Jim married his beloved wife Joy Stevens of Sciotoville in 1977. Jim is survived by Joy, his sister Mary Kirsch of Upper Arlington, his son James W. Kirsch II of Portsmouth, his daughter JulieAnna Kathleen Forehand (Edgar P. Forehand IV) of High Point, North Carolina, and two grandchildren, Edgar P. Forehand V and Margot Rose Forehand. Also surviving Jim is his second family, the staff of the Scioto County Court of Common Pleas Probate and Juvenile Division, who worked alongside him throughout his 36 years as judge.

Jim attended Portsmouth High School, from which he graduated in 1963, and The Ohio State University. While at OSU, he participated in men's glee club, received a BA in history in 1968, and a Juris Doctorate in 1971. Upon receiving his law degree, Jim returned to Portsmouth to work as an attorney.

In 1979, Jim was sworn in as judge of the Scioto County Court of Common Pleas, Probate and Juvenile Division, which began a 36-year career in public service. As judge, Jim participated in many civic activities, including member and past chairman of the Ohio River Valley Juvenile Correctional Facility, Advisory Board; member and past president – Board of Trustees, Hocking Valley Community Residential Center; member of the Portsmouth Kiwanis Club; member of the Simon Kenton Council of Boy Scouts of America; and advisor – Mock Trial Program and Senior Mentorship Program, Scioto County Board of Education.

Among his many awards, Jim was most proud of receiving the 1983 Distinguished Golden Gavel Service Award of the Ohio Associate of Juvenile Court Judges, the Silver Beaver Award from the Scioto Area Council of Boy Scouts of America in 1984, the 1996 Distinguished Service Award from the Ohio Department of Youth Services, the Impact Award from the Scioto County League of Women Voters in 2015, and the Boy Scouts of America Distinguished Service Award in 2015. Jim was especially proud of his role in assisting families with adoptions, taking much joy in seeing children welcomed into loving homes.

Outside of the courtroom, Jim was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church. He was a lifelong Ohio State Football fan who enjoyed a good cigar, a poker night with friends, pancake breakfasts, tinkering in his barn, and singing favorite hymns during Sunday evening services. Jim loved his family and was delighted by his two young grandchildren, whose energy and antics always brought a smile to his face.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Monday, August 19, 2019, at Cornerstone United Methodist Church with Pastor Rick Phillips and Dennis Stevens officiating. A visitation for friends and family will be 12:00 PM until 3:00 PM Sunday at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth. There will also be a visitation on Monday at the church, one hour before the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to the Simon Kenton Council, Boy Scouts of America and the Friends of Greenlawn Cemetery.

To his family and friends whose lives were touched by this kind and generous man, the family asks you to remember the way he would smile and tell so many of us goodbye – "Don't forget I love you."