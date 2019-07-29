JAMES EDWARD LUCAS

PORTSMOUTH —James Edward Lucas, 78, of Portsmouth, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at the SOMC Hospice Center. He was born November 9, 1940, in Portsmouth, a son of the late William and Carrie Combs Lucas.

Jim attended Coles Boulevard Church and he was retired from Laborers Local #83.

Surviving is his wife, Victoria Jane "Janie" Middleton Lucas, whom he married May 6, 1995, in South Portsmouth, KY; four sons, Robert Price and James Waylon Lucas, both of Portsmouth, John (Kathy) Groves of Wheelersburg and Michael David (Stephanie) Hamilton of Portsmouth; one daughter, Staci (Ryan) Harsh of Reynoldsburg; one brother, Terry Lucas of Lake Mary, FL; ten grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a daughter, Patty Russell; and four siblings, Dwayne Lucas, Jackie Kammer, Connie Lucas and Grace Ann Kammer.

Funeral services will be held at 12 P.M noon at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Pastor Chad Benner officiating and interment in Friendship Cemetery,

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 A.M. until the funeral hour on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Coles Boulevard Church, 1300 Coles Blvd. or SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th Street.

