JAMES H. LYONS

SCIOTOVILLE — James H. Lyons, 91, of Sciotoville, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the SOMC Hospice Center, with his family by his bedside. He was born on February 17, 1928 in River, KY. His parents were the late James Lyons and Juanita Perry Lyons.

James was an army veteran of WWII, having participated in the occupation of Germany and was a retired supervisor for General Motors.

Also preceding him in death were his wife, Patricia A. Lyons, three brothers and two sisters.

Surviving are his children, Susan (Denny) Smith of Maineville, Linda Lyons of Sciotoville, James L. Lyons of Charlotte, NC and Larry (Evelyn) Lyons of Loveland, two brothers, Frank Lyons Paintsville, KY and Shirrel (Margaret) Conn of Paintsville, KY, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Pastor Frank Conklin officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens with military honors by the James Dickey Post of the American Legion. The family will receive guests at Brant's from noon until 2:00 p.m. on Monday.

Condolences to www.brantfuneralservice.com.