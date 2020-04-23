WAVERLY-James K. Montgomery, 70, of Waverly, passed away April 22, 2020 in the Pavilion at Piketon.

He was born July 24, 1949 in Magoffin County, Kentucky, the son of the late John H. Montgomery and Flora A. (Rigsby) Montgomery. On November 2, 1991 James was united in marriage to Judy (Brownfield) Montgomery, who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, James K. Montgomery and Jerry L. Brownfield, one daughter, Angela C. Wolford, five grandchildren, Josh, Samuel, Ali, Justin and Hannah, eight great-grandchildren, two brothers, Major Montgomery and Chalmer Montgomery and three sisters, Mabel Gullett, Nola Ruth Sanders and Alma Fay Harrington.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, William Hager Montgomery and two sisters, Zelda Jenkins and Madgalene Armintrout.

James was a retired electrician and a minister for 45 years. He was currently the pastor of the Liberty U.M.C. Church in Lynn, Kentucky for the past 10 years.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Germany Cemetery, Beaver, Ohio with Bro. Emerson Montgomery officiating.

