Franklin Furnace - James "Jim" Millard Moore, 66, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Ohio State University's Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital. He was born March 28, 1954 to the late Arthur Moore Jr. and Ethel (Morrison) Moore and is survived by his wife, Deborah (Sadler) Moore, whom he married June 28, 1975. Jim was a 1972 graduate of Green High School and coached several seasons in both softball and basketball at his Alma mater. During and after high school, he served as a volunteer fireman at Green Township Volunteer Fire Department. After retiring from United Parcel Service, Jim spent his time doing what he enjoyed best; fishing, playing music, gardening, race cars, taking in stray animals, vacationing on the coastline of Florida and enjoying watching his grandchildren playing sports. Along with Deborah, Jim is survived by two children: Courtney Layne (Moore) Waginger of Ironton, Ohio and Arrick Jason Moore of Cincinnati, Ohio; one brother: George Lewis Moore of Franklin Furnace, Ohio; six grandchildren: Beckham Waginger, Barret Waginger, Bentlee Waginger, Boston Waginger (all of Ironton, Ohio), Adeline Moore and Alexander Moore of Cincinnati, Ohio; mother-in-law: Nancy (Sadler) Estes of Ironton, Ohio; father-in-law: Ralph Estes of Ironton, Ohio; three sisters-in-law: Brenda (Staker) Moore of Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Kimberly (Sadler) Reed of Ironton, Ohio; Jamie Sadler of Rockingham, North Carolina; one son-in-law: Josh Waginger of Ironton, Ohio; one daughter-in-law: Krista Wiseman-Moore of Cincinnati, Ohio. The family wishes to extend a special thank-you to the nurses and doctors of the Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital for the loving care given to Jim over the years. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Unverferth House https://unverferthhouse.org/ in Columbus, Ohio. This extended stay apartment complex allows family members whose loved ones are receiving treatment to stay free of charge. Jim's family were blessed to have this resource during his care over the years. Graveside services will be 1:00P.M. Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Haverhill Cemetery with Pastor Steve Harvey officiating. A memorial service for friends and family will be scheduled at a later date in the near future. Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th St., Ironton, OH. is honored to serve the Moore family. Online condolences may be made at phillipsfuneralhome.net
Published in The Daily Times from May 28 to May 29, 2020.