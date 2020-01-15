LUCASVILLE-James Edward Neace Sr., 75, of Lucasville, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at VAMC Chillicothe.

He was born May 7, 1944 in Carter County, Kentucky, a son of the late Jasper and Ora Kiser Neace.

Jim was a Laborer and farmer and a Viet Nam Era US Navy veteran.

He is survived by one daughter, Vera Sue Neace of Lucasville; three sons, Timothy (Jessica) Neace of Lucasville, James Neace Jr. of Portsmouth, and David Charles Neace of Lucasville; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; mother of his children, Jane Collins Neace of Lucasville; one brother, Bob Neace of Wheelersburg; five sisters, Pearl Slark of Portsmouth, Gerrie Carrige of Florida, Jenny Adame of Florida, Libby Stone of Columbus, Ohio, and Jean Neace of Iowa.

Jim was also preceded in death by three brothers, Johnny, Ronnie, and Larry Neace; and two sisters, Donna Kay and Linda Sue Craft.

Graveside Military services will be conducted at 1:45 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 in Pinkerman Cemetery will be performed by the William A. Baker and James F. Irwin Posts of the American Legion. Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.