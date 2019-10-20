SOUTH SHORE — James R. (Jim Bob) Osman, 83, of South Shore, Kentucky, passed away peacefully at his home, Oct. 19, 2019. He was born in Manchester, Ohio, Oct. 30, 1935, a son of the late Laurel Osman and Doris Queen Osman. Jim Bob was owner/operator of the Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky since 1958, member of the Sunshine United Methodist Church, board member of First and Peoples Bank and Trust, member of the Gideon's International, Chairman/Trustee of the South Shore Volunteer Fire Dept. and South Shore Rotary Club. He loved buying and selling cows at the Flemingsburg stockyard and enjoyed playing golf with his friends. Jim Bob attended Morehead State University, Graduated from Kentucky School of Embalming in 1956.

Preceded in death besides his parents are one brother, Jack Osman.

Surviving are his wife, Melba Buck Osman to whom he married in 1955, after meeting her at Butler State Park in Carrollton, Kentucky, four daughters, Melodi Stamper of Dallas,Texas, Mala (Jeff) Munn of Elgin, South Carolina, Marisa Osman, Millicent Osman, one son, Jimbo (Kim) Osman all of South Shore, Kentucky, six grandchildren, Lauren Ommanney, Lindsay Eichler, Madison Thomas, Bo (Lauren) Osman, Ben and Zack Osman.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at the Sunshine United Methodist Church with Rev. Norman Potter and Rev. Ken Southgate, officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens, Black Oak, Kentucky. Friends may call at the Sunshine United Methodist Church from 12 p.m till 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, and from 11 a.m. till the Funeral hour on Tuesday. Serving as Pallbearers will be his friends, Pete Peveto, Phil Brown, Raymond Lawson, Kenny Taylor, Jim Timberlake and Bill Bentley.

