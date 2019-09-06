LUCASVILLE — James Philip Spriggs, 89, of Lucasville, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at SOMC Hospice.

He was born March 27, 1930 in Portsmouth, a son of the late Earl Henry and Florence Gertrude Keyser Spriggs.

Jim was a retired Lockheed Martin Safety Engineer, a US Air Force Korean War veteran, and a 1948 Portsmouth High School graduate. He received a scholarship to play football for the North Carolina State Wolf Pack. He was a Kentucky Colonel.

He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Marianne Spriggs; his second wife, Dian Spriggs; his daughter Jami Grooms; one granddaughter, Megan Dalessandro; and two grandsons Brad Staggs and Shannon Staggs; two brothers, John and David Spriggs; and two sisters, Sara Hiler and Mary Vucas.

Jim is survived by one daughter, Jill (Craig) Staggs; son-in-law John Grooms; granddaughter Brooke Staggs; grandsons Jeremy Staggs and JT Grooms; step-daughter Laurel Patrick; great grandchildren Madisyn, Taylor, Taygen, Tori, and Brevan Staggs, Alex and Zack Dalessandro, and Bragan Lowery.

Graveside military rites will be performed at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.