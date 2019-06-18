JAMES A. PHIPPS

PORTSMOUTH —James A. Phipps, Age 28, Portsmouth, Ohio went to be with the Lord on June 1, 2019, at SOMC due to a car wreck.

He was preceded in death by his brother Denver Ray Phipps HIS Grandparents and his aunt and many more.

He is survived in death by his Mother Dana L. Fletcher "Phipps" His brother Tylor Phipps His sister Deanna Phipps and Stepsisters Mindy Slark, Sarah Altman,Kristina Mock, Valerie Ruark "Cricket" Baubi Ashmore, Vanesa Lingle, Rebekkah Fletcher and Jennifer His Stepbrothers Brian Beasly, Richard Fletcher II, His Daughters, Reavyn Pollack, Akira Phipps, and Arrayah Phipps, many Uncles and Aunts ,Cousins and Nieces and Nephews. He will be dearly missed by all that knew him and loved him. He had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. He Loved His Family more than anything his whole family.

The service will be held on Friday at 6 p.m. at Community Church on Fairground Road in Lucasville, Ohio.