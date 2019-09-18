PORTSMOUTH — James Franklin Pierce, age 85, of Portsmouth, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019. He was born January 5, 1934 in Twin Valley to the late Harley A and Nellie (Clark). He loved drinking coffee and looking out his window while taking in all the beauty.

He is survived by his wife, JoAnne (Lintz) Pierce whom he married September 14, 1957 in Porstmouth; two sons, James Pierce (Teresa) of New Boston, Jeff Pierce (Debra) of Portsmouth; one daughter, Mindy Ross (Shane) of Eden Park; nine grandchildren and four greatgrandchildren. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Easter "Carla" Pierce; two brothers, Jack and William Pierce, three sisters, Vivian Hollingsworth, Louise Pierce, and Jill Ann Pierce.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at D.W. SWICK – NELSON FUNERAL HOME in New Boston with Pastor Paul Hagen Officiating. Interment will follow at Stockdale Cemetery. Friends may call from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home on Thursday and one hour prior to the services on Friday. Fond memories and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.