SOUTH WEBSTER-James Ray Raynard, 70 of South Webster, Ohio passed away Saturday, February 15th, 2020 at home. Ray was born July 1, 1949. He was a 1967 Graduate of South Webster High School and was a life long resident of South Webster, Ohio. He was well known for his years of logging and farming and love of his award winning horses and mules.

Ray is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Beverly (Cornell) Raynard, one son, James Ray Raynard II and wife Kathy of South Webster, Ohio and two daughters, Leigh Ann Leadingham and husband Eddy of South Webster, Ohio, Becky Lore and husband David of Wheelersburg, Ohio, 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He is also survived by 3 sisters, Donna Miller and husband Frank of North Olmsted Ohio, Evelyn Mullins of Canal Winchester Ohio, Erma Bishop of Bellview Florida along with many nieces and nephews.

Ray is preceded in death by two children, Angela Raynard and Todd Raynard, two brothers, Ernie Raynard and John Raynard and one sister, Lois Adkins all of South Webster, Ohio.

A memorial Service will be held 2:00 P. M, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Bloom Freewill Baptist Church in Scioto Furnace, Ohio. Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky is in charge of the arrangements.