JAMES D. SMITH

WESTERVILLE —James D. Smith, Sr. Oct 25, 1918-July 15, 2019 Jim Smith, formerly of Portsmouth, Ohio, passed away at the Village of Westerville, Monday July 15, preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Mildred V. Smith, of Portsmouth, Ohio, his parents, William F. and Leona M. Smith, Portsmouth, Ohio, and sister Betty A Smith, Columbus, Ohio. He is survived by all six of his children; J. Donald Smith, Jr. (Joan), Melanie S. Riley (James), Darrell L. Smith, Sr. (Susan), William H. Smith (Beverly), Herbert S. Smith (Rich Yost), and Carol B. Lutz. He also is survived by 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. As well as, many nieces and nephews from Millie's siblings.

Jim retired from Western and Southern Life Insurance in Portsmouth, Ohio, after 26 years and was given a lifetime achievement award from the Western and Southern branch in Westerville. He was a devoted UCT member for 70 years, having joined in 1949, serving as Grand Chaplain for one year. Jim was in the armed services, serving the Navy, stateside, during WW II for approximately 18 months. He and Millie were members of the Evangelical United Church of Christ, Portsmouth, Ohio where Jim served as deacon and treasurer. He played on the church's softball team and was active in many church activities. Jim also enjoyed bowling and participated in Little Theater of Portsmouth. He was a member of the Campus Ministry in Portsmouth, serving the Shawnee State University students for many years. Jim moved to the Village of Westerville in 2007, where he resided until his passing. He will be greatly missed, but always remembered. Well done, good and faithful servant.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Kidney Foundation. Visitation will be Friday, July 19th from 4-6pm at Moreland Funeral Home, 55 E. Schrock Rd., Westerville with a Memorial Service immediately following visitation at 6 pm. Graveside services Saturday, July 20, 10:30 am at Memorial Burial Park, 10556 Gallia Pike, Wheelersburg, Ohio.