James Stern

CARMEL-James (Jim) Joseph Stern passed away on June 16, 2020 at the age of 79. Jim was born on September 11, 1940 in Portsmouth, Ohio and was the oldest child of August and Ruth Stern (nee Burling).Jim is survived by his partner, Dan White, of Carmel, Indiana, his brother, Robert (Bob) Stern of West Portsmouth, Ohio, his nieces, Christi (Jeff) Whittaker and Toni Stern, both of Cincinnati, Ohio, a great nephew, Luke Whittaker, and a great niece, Cecelia Whittaker.Jim was preceded in death by his parents, August and Ruth Stern, his brothers John and Brother Joel (Tom) Stern, and his sister, Janet Stern.Jim served in the United States Navy. He enjoyed traveling, belonged to a hiking club, and volunteered at soup kitchens, homeless shelters, and at the VA Hospital in Indianapolis. At one time, he was an accomplished square dancer. He also loved animals. There will be a visitation to celebrate his life on June 26, 2020 from 12:00-1:00 and a memorial service beginning at 1:00 at Indiana Funeral Care - Harry W. Moore Chapel - 8151 Allisonville Road Indianapolis, Indiana 46250.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church or to the Hamilton County (Indiana) Humane Society.