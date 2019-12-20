PORTSMOUTH —James Lee Thuma, 74, of Portsmouth, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, at SOMC after a brief battle with cancer. He was born March 14, 1945, in Portsmouth, the only child of Everett Lee and Mary Ellen Colley Thuma.

Jim retired after 30 years of service with the Scioto County Department of Job & Family Services where he served as Assistant Director. A member of Cornerstone United Methodist Church and a 1963 Portsmouth High School graduate, Jim received a bachelor's degree from Miami University in Oxford.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Susan Bainer Thuma, whom he married December 8, 1979, in Portsmouth; two children, Justin (Missy) Thuma of Portsmouth and Angela (Jeremy) Goodman of Columbus; and six grandchildren, Adrian Soard, Whitney, Easton, Jaxon and Jace Thuma, and Mahkaila Bivens.

A Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Dr. Charles W. Kemp officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.

The family requests no flowers or donations be sent, but that you instead do a kind deed for another person during this holiday season.

