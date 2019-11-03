SOUTH SHORE — James Edward "Sonny" Wagner, 75, of South Shore, KY passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019, after an extended illness at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, OH. He was born May 16, 1944, in Baltimore, MD a son of the late James Robert and Alma Dunn Wagner.

Sonny served in the United States Air Force and was a Laborer out of Laborer's Local #83 in Portsmouth, OH.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers Lovell and David Wagner.

Left behind to cherish his memory are one daughter, Stephanie (Rusty) Shope of Chillicothe, OH; one brother, Wendell (Rae Jean) Wagner of McDermott, OH; three grandchildren Layne (Ashley) Stockham, Logan Shope and Lauryl Shope; along with many other family and friends who will sadly miss him.

Funeral Services will be 12 P.M. Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Morton-Hunt Family Funeral Home in South Shore, KY with Pastor David Robirds officiating. Burial will follow at Siloam Cemetery in South Shore, KY. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10:30 A.M. until the funeral hour at the funeral home

