James Wagner (1944 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Rest in peace my dear friend, you was always like family to..."
    - Joelene Patton Distel
Service Information
Morton Funeral Home
311 James Hannah Drive
South Shore, KY
41175
(606)-932-3512
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Morton Funeral Home
311 James Hannah Drive
South Shore, KY 41175
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Morton Funeral Home
311 James Hannah Drive
South Shore, KY 41175
Obituary
SOUTH SHORE — James Edward "Sonny" Wagner, 75, of South Shore, KY passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019, after an extended illness at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, OH. He was born May 16, 1944, in Baltimore, MD a son of the late James Robert and Alma Dunn Wagner.

Sonny served in the United States Air Force and was a Laborer out of Laborer's Local #83 in Portsmouth, OH.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers Lovell and David Wagner.

Left behind to cherish his memory are one daughter, Stephanie (Rusty) Shope of Chillicothe, OH; one brother, Wendell (Rae Jean) Wagner of McDermott, OH; three grandchildren Layne (Ashley) Stockham, Logan Shope and Lauryl Shope; along with many other family and friends who will sadly miss him.

Funeral Services will be 12 P.M. Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Morton-Hunt Family Funeral Home in South Shore, KY with Pastor David Robirds officiating. Burial will follow at Siloam Cemetery in South Shore, KY. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10:30 A.M. until the funeral hour at the funeral home

Online condolences can be left for the family and friends at www.mortonhuntfh.com
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
