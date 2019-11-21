PORTSMOUTH —James Frederick Wisener, 75, of Portsmouth, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, surrounded by family at his home. He was born February 25, 1944, in Dayton, a son of the late Clifford E. and Angela Mantia Wisener.

Jim retired from the Portsmouth Police Department and he was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. A highly decorated Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, he received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Meritorious Unit Commendation Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal. Jim was a member of the James Dickey Post American Legion and a big OSU Buckeye fan. He graduated from Dayton Belmont High School and had attended Southeastern Business College.

Surviving are his wife, Virginia Caber Wisener; four sons, Roger (Stephanie) Ygbuhay of Albuquerque, NM, Armando Ygbuhay, Jonathan E. (Jill) Wisener of Wheelersburg and Christopher G. (Shelly) Wisener of Minford; two daughters, Michelle (Tony) Hamilton of Wheelersburg and Ann Marie (Kanawha) Thornsberry of Waverly; a brother, David Wisener of Portsmouth; 26 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, a sister, Janet Hartle; and his stepmother, Edna Wisener, also preceded him in death.

A Catholic Funeral Service will be held at 10 A.M. Monday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Joseph Yokum officiating and interment in Memorial Burial Park. The American Legion James Dickey Post #23 Honor Detail will conduct military graveside rites.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 4 to 6 P.M. and one hour prior to services Monday. A rosary service will be held at the funeral home Sunday at 6 P.M.

In honor of Mr. Wisener's service to our country, the flag of the U.S. Navy will fly at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201-25th St., Portsmouth, OH 45662.

