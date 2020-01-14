PORTSMOUTH-Jamie Louise Jordan, age 54, formerly of Portsmouth, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital in Newark. Jamie was born October 15, 1965 in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late James Walter Roberts and the late Emily Louise (Varner) Vance.

Jamie was a bookkeeper for a number of years. She enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren and loved going to King's Island.

She is survived by a daughter; a son; five grandchildren; sisters, Dianna Roberts and Christina Warren; two nieces and two nephews.

Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home in Newark is honored to care for Jamie and her family.