MCDERMOTT — Jane Ann Coburn, 56, quietly passed from this life on Monday, December 16.2019.

Janie, as she was better known, was a very outgoing and a fun-loving person. She was gifted with a beautiful smile that would catch your eye. She was a strong person and quite a fighter as she had courageously battled many adversities in the last 5 years of her life and was a survivor, but her final battle with cancer was one that she could not overcome.

Janie was preceded in death by her father Howard D. Coburn, two older brothers, H. David Coburn Jr. and Timothy E. Coburn.

She is survived by her mother Patricia L. Coburn, a brother Jeffery A. Coburn, a sister Susan E, Bruch and a daughter Jillian A (Nagle) Wilt, two grandchildren, a granddaughter Kylee Davis, and a grandson Liam Wilt.

Janie will truly be missed by her family and friends.

A memorial service will be forthcoming and announced at a later date.