OTWAY-Janelou Ellamae Riffe, 78 of Otway died Monday, November 9, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. She was born April 13, 1942 in Greenup County, Kentucky to the late James Lewis and Nora Bell Kibby White. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by 4 brothers; Charles White, Harrison White, Raymond White, and Clarence White, and 3 sisters; Matilda Coleman, Darlene Hall, and Rosie Rister.

Ellamae is survived by her husband, James M. Riffe, 3 daughters; Teresa Fowler, Shelia Colvin both of Portsmouth, and Louise "Marie" Riffe of McDermott, 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, a sister, Hazel Jenkins, along with several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Scioto Burial Park Cemetery with Brian Baer officiating. Family and friends will gather at the cemetery one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.