Janet Alvey

Obituary
PORTSMOUTH —Janet Alvey, 83, of Portsmouth, Ohio, passed away Dec. 4, 2019 in Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, Aug. 17, 1936, a daughter of the late Herbert and Thelma King Brown.

Surviving are her husband, Steve Alvey, two sons, Christopher and Matthew Alvey both of Louisville, Kentucky, two brothers, Robert Brown of Wheelersburg, Ohio, James Brown of Florida, one sister, Pat List of Vancouver, Washington.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family at a later date.

Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
