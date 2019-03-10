JANET FAYE ANDREWS

NEW BOSTON —Janet Faye Andrews, 60, of New Boston, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019. She was born August 15, 1958 in Portsmouth to Nancy Ethel (Baldridge) Andrews who survives her and the late Howard Edward Andrews.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her son, Christopher Andrews, three brothers; Ron Andrews, David Andrews, and Gary Andrews, two sisters, Donna Hartlage (David) and Debbie Bussell (Don).

Besides her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, John Paul Andrews.

Funeral services will be 7:00 PM Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth with Dennis Dawes officiating. A visitation for friends and relatives will be on Tuesday from 5:00 PM until the time of service at 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Memorial Burial Park at the convenience of the family.