Janet Bailey

SOUTH PORTSMOUTH, KY-Janet (Hobson) Bailey, 83, of South Portsmouth, Kentucky passed away, Saturday, August 8, 2020 in SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was born August 1, 1937 in Buchanan, Kentucky, a daughter of the late A.J. Hobson and Eula (Peterman) Hobson.

Janet was a retiree of both GTE and Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was a graduate of SSU with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. She enjoyed flower gardening, scrapbooking and playing piano. She attended Riverview Wesleyan Church.

Preceded in death besides her parents are her husband, Sidney Dale Bailey, brothers, Truman Hobson, Fred Hobson and Gary Hobson.

She is survived by her son Joe (Annie Nielson) Bailey of South Portsmouth, Kentucky, brother, Jim Hobson of Lloyd, Kentucky, half-sisters, Mary Elkins Kain of South Shore, Kentucky, Becky Lawson of South Shore, Kentucky and Jennie Sublett of Greenup, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at the Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky with Pastor Mike Queen, officiating. Burial will follow in MT. Zion Cemetery, South Shore, Kentucky. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6 till 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 and from 10 a.m. till the service time at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

