CHILLICOTHE-Janet Bloomfield, 80, of Chillicothe passed away on May 14, 2020. She was born on August 14, 1939 in Lewis County, Kentucky to Wilson and Inez Morgan. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Alton Bloomfield and son David Bloomfield. Janet is survived by her children Gregory (Vicky) Bloomfield and Jeffrey (Carol) Bloomfield, grandchildren Justin, Nathan, Nick, Courtney, Bethany, Laura, Hannah and Katie, great grandchildren Gabriel, Michael, Hunter, Emmy, Gabby and Alexia and by brother Ron Morgan and sister Carolyn Ingold. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Floral Hills Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Times from May 15 to May 16, 2020.