JANET LOUISE BOWMAN

PORTSMOUTH — Janet Louise Bowman, 87, of Portsmouth, died on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at SOMC Hospice. She was born on April 8, 1932 in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Clarence and Anna Mae Peery.She was a graduate of Holy Redeemer School, a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Holy Redeemer Advisory Board, Adult Choir, and a Eucharistic Minister, administering to shut-ins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul L. Bowman; one son, Stephen Bowman; one daughter, Susan Sparks; one daughter-in-law, Susan Bowman; one granddaughter, Megan Bowman; one great-granddaughter, Lily Bowman; one sister, Anna Mae (Susie) Prusack; and one brother, Clarence (Junie) Peery. She was co-owner of Bowman's Florist until 1974. She was the secretary and bookkeeper for Holy Redeemer Catholic Church.

She is survived by her children Timothy Bowman; Christine (Tina) Howard; Scott Bowman; daughter-in-law Peggy Bowman; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, May 31, 2019 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 1325 Gallia St., Portsmouth, with Rev. Joseph Yokum officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth, on Thursday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 PM, with Recitation of the Rosary at 7:30 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Janet to Holy Redeemer Catholic Church.