STOUT-Janet Ruth Graham, 82 of Stout, a loving Mom, sister, and friend to all, peacefully joined her heavenly Father on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Hill View Retirement Center. She was born January 19, 1938 in Scioto County to the late Avery and Ada Tipton Graham. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Glenn and Rene Graham, and a nephew, Donald Jr. Graham.

Janet was a 1955 graduate of Washington High School (Portsmouth West High School). Janet was a varsity cheerleader, member of the choir and marching band. She was a member of Friendship United Methodist Church; where she served many youth ministries and sang in the Chancellor choir. Most recently, Janet was a member of Temple Baptist Church. Also a member of Eastern Star Grand Chapter, Ohio. Janet retired from Foodland Grocery, loved by many in the community and featured as the Daily Times "Friendly Faces." Janet loved living on the Ohio River and watching the barges, sunrises, and sunsets.

Janet professed her faith in Jesus Christ and was a dedicated follower of Jesus. So many were touched through the beautiful Christian life she led by her generosity, service, and kindness she shared with everyone she met; while encouraging non-believers to follow Jesus. Janet always put others needs before herself, which was especially true for her twin daughters, Robin and Kathy. She worked hard raising them to be strong believers as well as college graduates and strong independent women. This is a happy day marking the celebration of her new life in eternity with Christ Jesus.

Janet leaves her loving family, 2 daughters; Robin (Eric) Watkins of Galena, OH. and Kathy (Roger) Faulkner of Alpharetta, GA., 5 grandchildren; Keeley and Autumn Watkins, Matthew, Daniel (Chelsea), and Andrew Faulkner, a great granddaughter, Layla Faulkner, along with many nieces and nephews especially Glenna Arnett, who she called her angel.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Reverend John Gowdy officiating and interment in McKendree Cemetery.