Janet Jackson

CANAL WINCHESTER-Janet M. Jackson was born July 18, 1935, and passed peacefully August 28, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Irving James and Lula Bernice (Valentine) White. Janet attended World Harvest Church, Columbus, Ohio, and her home church, Zion Baptist, in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was employed by Mercy Hospital and Southern Ohio Medical Center as a Nurse's Aide; she was also featured in billboards and advertisement for SOMC. Janet loved her kids and grandchildren; it brought her such joy to be around each and every one of them, her smile, never faded. She always had something good to say about everyone! She was never ever negative, and loved to praise the Lord for her salvation and healings. Janet would often begin a shout of praise and would erupt in a Praise Break at anytime! Oh, how she loved Jesus.

She is preceded in death by siblings; Leroy White, Harold White, Ogden (Wilma) White, Everettie (Donna) White, Lillian (Jack) Kelley, and Virginia (James) Richardson, and granddaughter Michelle McKee. Surviving are 2 brothers; Gary Ricardo White and William Charles White both of Trotwood, Ohio.

Surviving are four children: Patricia (Edward) McKee, Canal Winchester, Ohio, Troy (Mary Sue Nichols) Jackson Saginaw-the state up north, Tiara (David) Crowder, Canal Winchester, Ohio, and Robert (Shirley) Jackson, Portsmouth, Ohio.

Janet also has eight grandchildren which she was so very proud and adored; Samuel McKee, Angelo Jackson, Elexius Jackson, Elaini Jackson, Sarah Crowder, Alexis Tucker, Elacia Jackson, and Grace Jackson.

Five great-grandchildren as a part of her legacy: Mayah and Myles McKee, Mia Jackson, Lailani Brooks, and LoMax Jackson.

Many nieces and nephews (Blake, Jason, La'Marr, Carla, Craig, Vicky, Chris, Gary, Tonya, Ricky, Jimmy, Meliea, and Bonita). Please forgive me if I left Someone out…Definitely not on purpose!!

Then there are folks and friends that are not blood related but family none-the-less!

Janet, Mom, MeMe, Aunt Janet, Cousin Janet loves us all and we love her so very much. She decided to leave her earthly family for her heavenly one, but we are at peace with that. Hug and kiss everyone in heaven for us and tell them we will be seeing you all soon, very soon!

Service will be at White's Funeral Home 867 South James Road, Columbus, Ohio. Public visiting hours will be 8:30 AM-9:30 AM. Services will start at 10:00 for invited guests, eulogizing the service will be Bishop Harold Bell, Pastor at Zion Baptist Church, Portsmouth, Ohio.