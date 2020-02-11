COLUMBUS-Janet L. Mosley, 88, of Columbus, formerly of Portsmouth, died Monday, February 10, 2020 at Mt. Caramel Hospital in Grove City. Janet was born September 27, 1931 in Portsmouth to the late Ralph and Ethel Wear Mosley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Daniel and Russell Mosley. She is survived by brothers, George Mosley, of Portsmouth, and Ralph Mosley, of Circleville, nephew, Edward Mosley, of Columbus, and several other nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be 1:00 P.M. Friday, February 14, 2020 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home with Rev. Evan Fisher officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace. A visitation for friends and family will be 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home prior to the service.