FAIRBORN — Janet B. (Gifford) Potts, 76, of Fairborn, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at her residence. Born on November 3, 1943 in Portsmouth, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Viola (Benedict) Gifford.

Janet retired as the manager of the Fairborn BP station and her life was devoted to her family and God. She attended New Life Family Worship Center in Portsmouth, before moving to Fairborn.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, John David Potts who had served in the US Army during Desert Storm; two brothers, Raymond Van Buren Gifford and Tommy Joe Gifford; and a sister-in-law, Linda Moses Gifford.

Surviving are her three children, Cheryl (John) Hood of Portsmouth, Michael (Jennifer) Potts of Portsmouth and Sandra (Matt) Miller of Fairborn; seven grandchildren, Sarah, Jonathan, currently serving in the US Air Force, Caleb, Mikey, Emily, Cassie, Lexie; three brothers, Mike (Bernadine) Gifford of Portsmouth, James Gifford of Huber Heights, Terry (Sherry) Gifford of Portsmouth; daughter-in-law, Jill Potts of Michigan; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family and many friends.

A service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 16th at the New Life Family Worship Center with Pastors Mike Gifford and Jim Gifford officiating. Interment will be in Scioto Burial Park.

The family will receive family and friends at the New Life Family Worship Center from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 15th.

