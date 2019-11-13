Wheelersburg — Janet "Tiny" Gwendolyn Risner, 93, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 at Tuscany Gardens in Pataskala, Ohio, where she resided for three years. She lived in Wheelersburg, Ohio the previous 90 years. Janet was born to the late Lawrence Edward and Harriet Suzanne (Hattie McBrayer) Bays of Wheelersburg, in Portsmouth, Ohio on May 16, 1926. Janet was also preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Harold "Mike" L. Risner, plus four brothers and one sister; Elmo "Babe", Harley, Ken, Doug and Helen (Archey) Bays. Janet is survived by all descendants; four sons and one daughter, Michael S. "Steve" (Kimberly A. Wallace), of Lexington, KY, Chester D. of Franklin Furnace, OH, Bruce W. of Versailles, KY, Tony L. of Lancaster, KY (sic) and Susan Risner of Pataskala, OH; seven beloved grandchildren, Clay, Tracy, Drew, Nick, Landon, Mendy and Cody; eight great grandchildren; Ben, Rebecca, Elise, Maddie, Kori, Jonathan, Max and Jaxon, plus one expected in early 2020, plus extended family members Vina Ball Risner's family and Bruce "Buzz" Kelley. Also grieving are many cherished nieces and nephews who were very much loved and appreciated.

Memorial services will be 1:00 pm Friday, November 15, 2019 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg, Ohio. Interment will follow in Memorial Burial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 11:00 am until the 1:00 pm service on Friday. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.