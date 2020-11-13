1/1
SOUTH WEBSTER - Janet Scharrell Stiles, 76, of South Webster, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at SOMC Hospice Center in Portsmouth. Janet was born in South Webster on May 2, 1944 to the late Addison and Janet (O'dell) Stiles. Janet attended South Webster Community Church and worked at South Webster Schools as a bus driver and custodian, she also worked at Williams Shoe Factory in Portsmouth. She was a member of the Bloom Township Volunteer Fire Department for many years. Janet loved to hunt squirrel and deer.

Janet is survived by a son, Mark Traylor and girlfriend Kelcey Stivason of Huntington, WVA; grandson, Marcus Traylor of South Webster; nephew, Jim Lockert and wife LuAnn of South Webster; Niece, Phyllis Lockert of South Webster; great-niece, Becky Baldridge and husband Jon of South Webster; great-nephews, Tyler Holland and wife Cassie of Columbus and Kyle Holland and wife Ashley of Columbus and many great-great nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Linda Stiles and a nephew, Marty Lockert.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family under the direction of the D.W. SWICK FUNERAL in South Webster. In lieu of flowers the family asked memorial contributions be made in Janet's name to SOMC Hospice Center. Online condolences may be left at www.DWSwickFuneralHome.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
