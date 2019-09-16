Janice Florence Parmer, 80, went to be with her Lord Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. She was born January 5, 1939 in Grove City, Ohio to Norman and Virginia Edgerly.

She was married to Robert V. Parmer and is survived by four children; Kathleen Brown (Mark), Cynthia McCune (Arch), Randal (Bobbi Jo), and Ryan (Tammy) and one brother Norman (Sonny). She has eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, a brother (Charles Lee), and one grandchild (David). Janice was a member in good standing at Bazetta Baptist Church in Cortland, Ohio.