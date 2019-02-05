JANICE MARIE HAMMOND

PORTSMOUTH — Janice Marie Hammond, 90, of Portsmouth, died Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Southern Ohio Medical Center.

She was born May 2l, 1928 in Scioto County to the late Harry Franklin Wiget and Florence Burt Wiget.

She was a member of First Evangelical United Church of Christ.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Nena K. Hammond.

Janice is survived by her husband, Richard Hammond, whom she married on September 21, 1946; two daughters, Linda Schmidt of Loveland and Lea Rider of Portsmouth; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A private funeral service will be held with Rev. Thomas Williams officiating. Interment will be in Rosemount Cemetery. There will be no visitation.

Arrangements are under the direction of F.C. Daehler Mortuary of Portsmouth.