JANICE E. RABY

MINFORD — Janice Ellen Raby, 69, of Minford, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at her residence. Born July 5, 1949 in Jamestown, Ohio, a daughter of the late George and Marie McKinley Sheese, she retired from the State of Ohio, Ohio River Valley Youth System Juvenile Detention in Franklin Furnace where she was a payroll accountant and attended 3:16 Ministries.

She is survived by two daughters, Amanda (Shawn) Vanhoose, Samantha (Brian) Shook; one step-son, William Raby; 9 grandchildren, Briana, Brayden, Paislee, Bailee, Rilynn, Keegan, Dawson, David, John; six great grandchildren, Zoey, Mikayla, Ellie, Natalie, Logan, Evelyn; one sister, Mildred, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Gale Raby and one brother, Richard Sheese.

Funeral services will be conducted at Noon Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Pastor Mark Bales officiating. Burial will be at White Cemetery in Minford. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.